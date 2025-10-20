Blackhawks Captain Nick Foligno Returns To Practice

Chicago Blackhawks forward Nick Foligno returned to practice on Oct. 20, as reported by WGN Radio's Charlie Roumeliotis.

Foligno took a leave of absence last week to be with his daughter, Milana, as she had follow-up surgery for her congenital heart disease.

With Foligno returning to practice, the veteran forward is likely to get back into game action for the Blackhawks. The Blackhawks play their next game on Oct. 23 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Foligno has appeared in four games so far this season with the Blackhawks, where he has recorded two assists, five blocks, and nine hits. This is after he posted 15 goals, 20 assists, 35 points, and 200 hits in 78 games last season with the Blackhawks.

In 156 games over three seasons with the Blackhawks so far, Foligno has posted 32 goals, 42 assists, 74 points, 112 penalty minutes, and 401 hits.