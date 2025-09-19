Blackhawks Coach Provides Matt Grzelcyk Update

Matt Grzelcyk is currently on a professional tryout (PTO) with the Chicago Blackhawks. With this, the 31-year-old defenseman is certainly aiming to impress in hopes of landing a contract from the Central Division club for the 2025-26 season.

While speaking to reporters, including the Chicago Sun-Times' Ben Pope, Blackhawks head coach Jeff Blashill shared that the team will sign Grzelcyk if their young defensemen do not appear to be ready for the NHL. However, Blashill also added that the team will likely not sign Grzelcyk if their youngsters earn NHL spots.

It is understandable that the Blackhawks are waiting to see if some of their young blueliners are ready for the NHL before potentially signing Grzelcyk. The Blackhawks are in a rebuild, after all, so it makes sense that they want to see if some of their prospect defensemen can make the team.

However, if the Blackhawks decide to start some of their young defensemen at the AHL level, bringing in Grzelcyk could benefit them. He would give them another veteran blueliner to work with to help mentor their young players.

Nevetheless, we will now need to wait and see what the Blackhawks decide to do with Grzelcyk from here.

