Blackhawks: Connor Bedard’s Line At First Day Of Camp

Chicago Blackhawks star Connor Bedard is the young player who the Original Six club is building around. Due to this, finding the right linemates for Bedard is certainly an important objective for the Blackhawks heading into the 2025-26 season.

During the first day of training camp, the Blackhawks had Bedard playing with Ryan Donato and newcomer Andre Burakovsky.

Donato getting the chance to skate with Bedard is understandable, as the Massachusetts native just had a fantastic season for the Blackhawks in 2024-25. In 80 games on the year for Chicago, Donato set new career highs with 31 goals, 31 assists, and 62 points. With this, it would make sense if Donato ends up getting more reps with Bedard this upcoming campaign.

Burakovsky getting the chance to skate with Bedard is certainly intriguing. The veteran forward is coming off a bit of a bounce-back season with the Seattle Kraken, as he posted 10 goals and 37 points in 79 games. He has also scored at least 17 goals four times in his career and recorded at least 44 points three times in his career. This includes recording career highs with 22 goals, 39 assists, and 61 points in 80 games with the Colorado Avalanche in 2021-22.

While Donato and Burakovsky were Bedard's wingers during the first day of training camp, the Blackhawks are very likely to test out other players on his line as camp continues.