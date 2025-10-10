Blackhawks' Connor Bedard Scores Great First Goal Of Season

Connor Bedard created plenty of offensive chances during the Chicago Blackhawks' first game of the 2025-26 season against the Florida Panthers. However, the Blackhawks' young star was held off the scoresheet during Chicago's season opener against the reigning Stanley Cup champs.

Yet, Bedard changed things on that front during the Blackhawks' Oct. 9 contest against the Boston Bruins, as he scored his first goal of the season. It was a very nice one, too.

After receiving a great feed from Blackhawks forward Andre Burakovsky in front, Bedard one-timed it past Bruins goaltender Joonas Korpisalo with a fantastic slap shot.

There is no question that Bedard has a nice shot, and he undoubtedly showed it off on this play. It was a great way for the 2023 first-overall pick to get his first of the campaign, and it will be interesting to see how he builds off it from here.