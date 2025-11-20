Blackhawks Defender Ranked Among Top Calder Trophy Candidates

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Artyom Levshunov has had a strong start to the 2025-26 season. In 18 games so far this campaign, the right-shot defenseman has recorded 10 assists, 16 blocks, 20 hits, and a plus-2 rating. Yet, he is only getting better as the season rolls on, as he has posted eight assists in his last 10 appearances alone.

Levshunov's excellent play as of late is now starting to get him more attention, as he has made a very notable list.

The Athletic's Scott Wheeler and Harman Dayal ranked Levshunov as the fourth-best rookie in the Calder Trophy race right now.

Given how Levshunov has played so far this campaign, but especially lately, it is understandable that he is being viewed as one of the league's top rookies by The Athletic. The youngster is showing clear signs of improvement as the season rolls on, and it will be fascinating to see how he builds on it from here.

If Levshunov keeps putting up solid offensive numbers from the point and makes an impact with his defensive play, perhaps it could open the door for him to move up the Calder Trophy rankings as the season continues. There is no question that he has an incredibly bright future, and the Blackhawks are lucky to have him.