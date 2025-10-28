Blackhawks Exciting Prospect Just Keeps Dominating

The Chicago Blackhawks have many exciting prospects in their system. Nick Lardis is certainly one of them, as the 20-year-old forward has plenty of skill and potential.

Lardis certainly demonstrated his upside this past season with the Brantford Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), as he posted 71 goals and 117 points in 65 games this past season.

Lardis has also been off to a fantastic start in the American Hockey League (AHL) this season with the Rockford IceHogs. In his first seven games of the year with the IceHogs this season, Lardis recorded nine points.

Now, Lardis is only staying hot, as he put together a big performance against the Chicago Wolves on Oct. 28. The 2023 third-round pick scored two goals and recorded an assist in the contest, improving his season totals to four goals and an AHL-leading 12 points in eight games.

With numbers like these, there is no question that Lardis is thriving in the AHL early on this season. If the young forward keeps this kind offense up, it will certainly help his chances of getting called up to the Blackhawks' roster before the season is over.

It will now interesting to see how Lardis builds on his strong start to the season from here. Right now, he is playing some spectacular hockey with Rockford.