Blackhawks First-Rounder Has Huge Game In AHL

Before the start of the 2025-26 regular season, the Chicago Blackhawks assigned prospect Oliver Moore to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs. With this, the Blackhawks will be hoping that the 2023 first-round pick takes a step forward in his development in a big role for Rockford.

So far, it is fair to say that Moore is off to a nice start with Rockford this season.

During the IceHogs' Oct. 12 matchup against the Iowa Wild, Moore scored two goals and recorded an assist. With this, the young forward played a major role in the IceHogs defeating Iowa by a 6-2 final score.

Moore was also rewarded for his fantastic performance against Iowa, as he was named the AHL's Second Star of the Night for Oct. 12.

The Blackhawks will now be hoping that Moore can build off this strong game from here. If he continues to produce offense like this for the AHL club, it would not be surprising in the slightest if he received a call-up in the near future to the Blackhawks' roster.

In nine games last season for Chicago, Moore posted four assists.