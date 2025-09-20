Blackhawks Forward Could Become Popular Trade Target

The Chicago Blackhawks are still currently in the middle of the rebuild. Due to this, if they end up being out of the playoff race as we get closer to the 2026 NHL trade deadline, there certainly is a chance that they could trade away some of their pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs).

If the Blackhawks do end up being sellers this season, one player who has the potential to be a popular trade target around the league is forward Jason Dickinson.

Dickinson, 30, is entering the final season of his contract and is the type of player that playoff teams love to acquire at the deadline. This is because he is a veteran forward who plays a smart two-way game, kills penalties, and is not afraid to throw the body. Thus, he could certainly generate some interest if the Blackhawks end up making him available this season.

Dickinson is coming off a bit of a down year with the Blackhawks in 2024-25, as he recorded seven goals and 16 points in 59 games. Yet, he also showed just back in 2023-24 with the Blackhawks that he can provide decent secondary offensive production, as he set career highs with 22 goals and 35 points 82 games. If he can regain this kind of offense in 2025-26, it would only make him a more appealing target around the league.

It is going to be very interesting to see what happens between Dickinson and the Blackhawks this season. However, if he does not have a contract extension by the trade deadline, he could be a trade candidate to watch.