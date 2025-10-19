Blackhawks Forward Game-Time Decision vs. Ducks

While speaking to reporters, including WGN's Charlie Roumeliotis, Chicago Blackhawks head coach Jeff Blashill shared that forward Jason Dickinson is dealing with a day-to-day injury.

In addition, Blashill announced that Dickinson is a game-time decision for the Blackhawks' next matchup against the Anaheim Ducks on Oct. 19.

If Dickinson is unable to play against the Ducks, the Blackhawks will need to adjust without having their veteran center.

In five games this season with the Blackhawks so far, Dickinson has recorded one goal, two points, three blocks, four hits, and a plus-3 rating. This is after he had seven goals, 16 points, 53 blocks, and 102 hits in 59 games this past season for the Blackhawks.

In 224 games with the Blackhawks over four seasons, Dickinson has posted 39 goals, 44 assists, 83 points, 111 penalty minutes, and 361 hits.