Blackhawks Forward Having Great Season So Far

During the 2024 NHL off-season, the Chicago Blackhawks signed forward Tyler Bertuzzi to a four-year, $22 million contract in free agency. The Blackhawks signed Bertuzzi with the expectation that he would be a key part of their forward group.

Bertuzzi ended up having a solid first season with the Blackhawks, as he recorded 23 goals and 46 points in 82 games this past campaign. Yet, so far this season, Bertuzzi is taking his game to a new level for Chicago.

In 17 games so far this season with the Blackhawks, Bertuzzi has recorded 10 goals, seven assists, 17 points, and 17 hits. He has also recorded seven goals and 10 points over his last five games alone. This included him recording a goal and an assist against the Seattle Kraken on Nov. 20, which was his return from injury.

If Bertuzzi can continue to produce offense like this as the season rolls on, it would be very beneficial for a Blackhawks club that is looking to take that next step. The 30-year-old winger is impressing big time right now, and it will be fascinating to see how he builds on it from here.