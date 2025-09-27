Blackhawks Veteran Is Key Piece This Season

The Chicago Blackhawks will be looking to take a step forward in their rebuild this season. When noting that they have several young players who have the potential to break out, the possibility of them being a bit more competitive in 2025-26 is there, even if they miss the playoffs again.

While a lot of this season's focus should be on the Blackhawks' youngsters, Nick Foligno's importance to the Original Six club in 2025-26 should not be ignored.

As the captain of the Blackhawks, Foligno will continue to be relied upon because of his excellent leadership qualities. Having a veteran like him in the room is undoubtedly a great thing for the Blackhawks' youngsters, as he has 18 years of NHL experience. He was also previously captain of the Columbus Blue Jackets, so he is undoubtedly impactful as a leader.

Furthermore, at this stage of career, Foligno is still capable of providing decent secondary offensive production and plenty of grit. In 78 games this past season with the Blackhawks, the 6-foot winger recorded 15 goals, 20 assists, 35 points, and 200 hits. Thus, he should once again be a key forward for Chicago in 2025-26, and it will be interesting to see what kind of year he puts together.