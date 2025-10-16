Blackhawks Forward Is Thriving Right Now

The Chicago Blackhawks are starting to heat up, as they won have each of their last two games. This includes an impressive 8-3 win over the St. Louis Blues in their last contest on Oct. 15.

Blackhawks forward Ilya Mikheyev has been a notable reason for the Blackhawks' ongoing winning streak, as the 31-year-old has been red-hot during it. Over his last two games, the 6-foot-2 winger has recorded three goals and four points.

Mikheyev's hot streak started against the Utah Mammoth, as he scored twice in the Blackhawks' 3-1 win. Then against the Blues, Mikheyev scored the game-opening goal at the 3:02 mark of the first period and then recorded an assist on Ryan Donato's third-period goal that gave Chicago a 6-2 lead.

With this, there is no question that Mikheyev is playing some wonderful hockey right now. The Blackhawks will be hoping that the veteran forward can keep this kind of play up. If he does, it would be great news for the Blackhawks.

It will now be interesting to see how Mikheyev builds on his strong play from here. There is no question that he has been a great fit for the Blackhawks since his arrival.