Blackhawks Forward Makes Statement With Big Game

The Chicago Blackhawks picked up a massive 8-3 win over the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 15. With this, the rebuilding squad now has a 2-2-1 record on the season and has extended their winning streak to two games.

The Blackhawks had several players step up offensively against the Blues, but Lukas Reichel stood out in a big way. The 2020 first-round pick put together an excellent performance for the Blackhawks against the Blues, as he scored two goals and recorded an assist on the night.

After the off-season Reichel had, he undoubtedly needed a big game like this. The 23-year-old forward was the subject of trade rumors throughout the summer, and they carried over to the start of the season. Then, Reichel was scratched in three out of the Blackhawks' four games before this past one. Thus, the young forward is currently looking to earn a full-time spot in Chicago's lineup, and a game like this will help his case on that front.

Yet, it is also fair to say that Reichel made a statement in this contest against the Blues. The former top prospect showed that he still has the potential to be a solid offensive contributor for the Blackhawks, and his goal will now be to build off of it from here.

If Reichel can stay hot as the season rolls on, it very well could help his chances of staying in Chicago. It will be intriguing to see what happens on that front, but there is no question that he had a big night against St. Louis.