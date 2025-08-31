Blackhawks Forward Named Potential Target For Canadiens

It is not exactly a secret that the Montreal Canadiens want to improve at the center position. Due to this, during a recent episode of The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro, TSN's Travis Yost discussed a few potential center targets for the Canadiens. One name brought up by Yost was Chicago Blackhawks center Jason Dickinson.

"This group has real juice in the top six," Yost said about the Blackhawks' center group. "This is not going to be a playoff team. Does Jason Dickinson make a ton of sense for the Blackhawks long-term? I think that's an interesting question. He's definitely a capable third-line center. He immediately improves Montreal if he comes into Montreal."

Dickinson is entering the final season of his deal in 2025-26 and is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA), so it is understandable that Yost is questioning the Blackhawks center's future in Chicago. He certainly could be a rental target for playoff teams once we get closer to the 2026 NHL trade deadline, assuming that the Blackhawks do not hold a playoff spot and he is not signed to a contract extension by then.

Dickinson's solid defensive play could make him a nice addition to the Canadiens' bottom six and penalty kill if acquired. However, given his importance to the Blackhawks' lineup and as a veteran in the room, Chicago would likely expect a decent return for him in a potential move.

In 59 games this past season, Dickinson recorded seven goals, 16 points, and 102 hits. This was after he set career highs with 22 goals, 35 points, and 143 hits in 82 games during the 2023-24 season.

