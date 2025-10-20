Blackhawks Goalie Continuing To Thrive

The Chicago Blackhawks picked up a hard-fought 2-1 overtime win against the Anaheim Ducks on Oct. 19. With this, the Blackhawks have now won three out of their last four games and have a 3-2-2 record.



Goaltender Spencer Knight was a major reason for the Blackhawks' win against the Ducks, as he put together an excellent performance. The 24-year-old netminder stopped 38 out of 39 Ducks shots he faced, which equates to a .974 save percentage on the night. With this, there is no question that he stepped up for the Blackhawks against Anaheim.

With this latest strong performance, Knight now sports a 2-2-1 record, a 1.96 goals-against average, and a .937 save percentage in five games so far this season. Furthermore, he has had a .938 save percentage in each of his last three starts, so he is undoubtedly shining right now.

The Blackhawks will now be hoping that Knight can continue to play this well for them as the season rolls on. If he does, the Blackhawks could end up being one of the NHL's most surprising teams in 2025-26.