Blackhawks Goalie Prospect Is Player To Watch

The Chicago Blackhawks have some interesting prospects to watch this season. One of them is goaltender Drew Commesso, as the 23-year-old will be looking to take another step forward in his development.

Commesso just completed his second season in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Rockford Ice Hogs, and it was a solid year for the Norwell, Massachusetts native. In 39 games for the AHL squad on the year, he posted an 18-15-4 record, a .911 save percentage, and a 2.54 goals-against average. He then followed that up with a 4-3 record, a 2.35 goals-against average, and a .926 save percentage in seven playoff games for Rockford this spring.

With numbers like these, there is no question that Commesso demonstrated good promise this past campaign. Now, he will be looking to build off that during the 2025-26 season.

Right now, the Blackhawks currently have Spencer Knight and Arvid Soderblom as their NHL goaltenders. While this is the case, it would still be significant if Commesso can take that next step and give the Blackhawks another solid option to consider for their NHL roster. This is especially so if the Blackhawks end up dealing with more injury trouble between the pipes at all this campaign.