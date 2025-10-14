Blackhawks Goalie On Way To Breakout Year

The Chicago Blackhawks have many young players to watch as the 2025-26 season continues. Spencer Knight is undoubtedly one of them, as the 24-year-old is Chicago's clear starter. In addition, the Blackhawks showed their faith in him before the season started when they signed him to a three-year, $17.5 million contract.

Now, after earning his big contract extension that kicks in next season, Knight is off to a fantastic start to the 2025-26 campaign with the Blackhawks. While he has a 1-2 record to start the year, he has also recorded a .920 save percentage and a 2.35 goals-against average. These numbers show just how well Knight is playing right now.

During his first start of the year against the Panthers, Knight did his job, saving 34 out of 37 shots in Chicago's 3-2 loss. Yet, his best start of the year was on Oct. 13 against the Utah Mammoth, as he stopped 21 out of 22 shots he faced in Chicago's first win of the season. With this, he had a .955 save percentage in the matchup, which is very impressive.

Overall, Knight has been quite good for the Blackhawks early on this season, and he is showing signs that a breakout year could be on the way. It will be fascinating to see how the 2019 first-round pick builds on his strong start to the campaign, but right now, he is standing out.