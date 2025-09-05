Blackhawks' Goalie Tandem Gets Tough Ranking

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Joe Yerdon ranked each team's goalie tandem heading into the 2025-26 season. The Chicago Blackhawks' tandem of Spencer Knight and Arvid Soderblom received a tough ranking, as they finished at the No. 29 spot.

With this ranking, the Blackhawks only finished ahead of the San Jose Sharks (Yaroslav Askarov & Alex Nedeljkovic), Philadelphia Flyers (Samuel Ersson, Dan Vladar & Ivan Fedotov), and Pittsburgh Penguins (Tristan Jarry & Arturs Silovs).

Teams ranked just ahead of the Blackhawks on Yerdon's list are the Seattle Kraken (Joey Daccord & Philipp Grubauer), Columbus Blue Jackets (Elvis Merzlikins & Jet Greaves), and Buffalo Sabres (Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Alex Lyon & Devon Levi).

Knight is a young goalie looking to prove that he can be a legitimate NHL starting goalie. In 15 games with the Blackhawks after being acquired from the Florida Panthers in the Seth Jones trade, Knight recorded a 5-8-2 record, a 3.18 goals-against average, and a .893 save percentage. In 95 games over four NHL seasons, the former first-rounder has recorded a 49-33-9 record, a .904 save percentage, and a 2.83 goals-against average.

Soderblom, on the other hand, just landed a two-year, $5.5 million contract this summer after having the best season of his NHL career thus. In 33 games, he recorded a 10-18-7 record and set new career bests with a .898 save percentage and a 3.18 goals-against average.

Overall, while the Blackhawks' goaltending may have some doubters heading into the new season, the potential for them to improve is certainly there. Knight has the tools to blossom into a high-impact goalie, while Soderblom should be able to build off his solid 2024-25 campaign. If both young goalies take steps forward in their development, they very well could move up other goalie rankings in the future.

