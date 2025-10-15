Blackhawks Key Forward Having Strong Start

During the 2024 NHL off-season, Teuvo Teravainen returned to the Chicago Blackhawks after spending each of the previous eight seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes. The expectation was that Teravainen would be a key part of the Blackhawks' forward group after they brought him back to Chicago, and it is fair to say that he has been just that.

During the 2024-25 season with the Blackhawks, Teravainen recorded 15 goals, 43 assists, and 58 points in 82 games. With numbers like these, he was one of the Blackhawks' top offensive contributors this past season. Now, this has been carrying over the 2025-26 season so far.

In four games so far this season with the Blackhawks, Teravainen has scored one goal and is tied with Frank Nazar for the team with four assists and five points. With this, there is no question that Teravainen is having a strong start to the season offensively. Now, he will be looking to keep this kind of play going as the campaign rolls on.

Teravainen is showing no signs of slowing down, either, as he has recorded three assists over his last two games alone. Now, it will be fascinating to see if he can stay hot when the Blackhawks take on the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 15.