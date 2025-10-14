Blackhawks Legend Jonathan Toews Breaks The Ice

Chicago Blackhawks legend Jonathan Toews had a big moment during the Winnipeg Jets' 5-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Oct. 13.

During the contest, Toews recorded an assist on Nino Niederreiter's goal that gave the Jets a 2-0 lead at the 11:48 mark of the first period. With this, Toews has gotten his first point since his final season with the Blackhawks during the 2022-23 campaign.

This is a big accomplishment for Toews, and he is showing early on this campaign with the Jets that he can still be an impactful NHL player. The 37-year-old center missed each of the last two seasons before this current one due to chronic immune response syndrome and long COVID-19 symptoms.

It will now be interesting to see how Toews builds off his solid performance for the Jets from here. The potential for him to be a key part of the Jets' roster is there, and Blackhawks fans should be rooting for their former captain's success as he continues his NHL comeback.