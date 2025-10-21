Blackhawks Off-Season Move Already Looking Good

The Chicago Blackhawks made a handful of moves during this off-season. One of their most notable ones was re-signing forward Ryan Donato to a four-year, $16 million contract before he had the chance to hit the market as an unrestricted free agent (UFA).

Now, early on this season, the Blackhawks' decision to keep Donato around is already looking like a very good one.

Donato is off to a solid start with the Blackhawks this season, as he has recorded three goals, two assists, five points, and a plus-3 rating in seven games. However, he has been heating up as of late, as he has recorded all five of his points so far this season during his ongoing four-game point streak.

Donato's best game of the season was on Oct. 19 against the Anaheim Ducks, however, as he recorded an assist on Frank Nazar's first period goal and then scored the overtime winner for Chicago.

Seeing Donato make an immediate impact after signing his four-year contract with the Blackhawks this summer is undoubtedly encouraging. The Boston, Massachusetts native will now be looking to continue to produce well offensively as this season rolls on. He certainly has the potential to, as he just recorded 31 goals and 62 points in 80 games this past season with the Blackhawks.