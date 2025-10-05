Blackhawks Sign 40-Point Defenseman

The Chicago Blackhawks have announced that they have signed Matt Grzelcyk to a one-year, $1 million contract for the 2025-26 season.

Grzelcyk had been skating with the Blackhawks on a professional tryout (PTO) this training camp. Clearly, he impressed management during it, as he has now landed a contract for the season from the Central Division club.

Overall, there is very little risk in this move for the Blackhawks. They have brought in a veteran defenseman who will provide them with more depth and experience on the blueline. That is never a bad thing.

Grzelcyk, 31, posted one goal, 39 assists, and 40 points in 82 games this past season with the Pittsburgh Penguins. If he can produce that kind of offense from the point in 2025-26, he could end up being a good value signing for the Blackhawks.