Blackhawks Place New Forward On Waivers

The Chicago Blackhawks have made a roster move, as they have placed forward Dominic Toninato on waivers.

Toninato played in five games this past season with the Winnipeg Jets, where he recorded zero points, seven hits, and an even plus/minus rating. He spent the bulk of the season in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Manitoba Moose, however, posting 18 goals, 18 assists, 36 points, and 81 penalty minutes.

The Blackhawks signed Toninato back in July to a two-year, two-way contract. The expectation then was that he would serve as a veteran forward for their AHL affiliate, the Rockford Ice Hogs. Now, assuming he clears waivers, he will do just that.

In 189 career NHL games over eight seasons split between the Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers, and Winnipeg Jets, Toninato has posted 13 goals, 22 assists, 35 points, and a plus-12 rating.