Blackhawks Prospect Has Fantastic Performance

On Sep. 28, the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Minnesota Wild in their latest preseason matchup. Blackhawks rising star Frank Nazar played a major role in the win, as the 2022 first-round pick recorded a hat trick. With Nazar being one of the Blackhawks' brightest young players, seeing him have a dominant performance like this should create excitement.

While Nazar certainly deserves a ton of praise for his big game against the Wild, so does Blackhawks goaltender Drew Commesso. The Norwell, Massachusetts native had a strong performance between the pipes, which is certainly good news.

Commesso showed off his potential in this contest, as he stopped 28 out of 29 shots in the Blackhawks' 4-1 victory over the Wild. With this, there is no question that his strong play was a significant reason why the Blackhawks picked up this preseason victory.

While Commesso is expected to start this season in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Rockford IceHogs, a performance like this shows that he could have a bright future with the Blackhawks. The potential for him to blossom into a solid NHL goalie is there, and it will be intriguing to see how he builds off his strong preseason performance from here.