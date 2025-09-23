Blackhawks Prospect Is Big Player To Watch

The Chicago Blackhawks have several young players eyeing NHL jobs with the 2025-26 regular season right around the corner. One of them is Colton Dach, as the 22-year-old forward is a candidate to earn a bottom-six spot in Chicago's lineup at the start of the season.

Dach played in a career-high 25 NHL games this past season with the Blackhawks, where he recorded two goals, seven points, and 86 hits. Overall, the 6-foot-4 forward undoubtedly demonstrated that he is not afraid of the physical side of the game and did provide a little offense along with it. Thus, the possibility of him getting more chances on the Blackhawks' roster this season should not be ruled out.

Dach will be in the lineup for the Blackhawks during their Sep. 23 preseason contest against the Detroit Red Wings. With this, Dach will certainly be looking to stand out with a strong night, as it could very well increase his odds of making the NHL roster out of camp.

It will be very interesting to see what kind of performance Dach can put together for the Blackhawks against the Red Wings from here. He is undoubtedly one of the youngsters to keep an eye on during this contest.