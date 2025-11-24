Blackhawks Prospect Makes Top Young Players List

The Hockey News' Ryan Kennedy recently ranked the top 100 hockey players 21 years old and under.

The Hockey News recently revealed the players ranked from 81 to 100, and a Chicago Blackhawks prospect made the cut: forward Oliver Moore.

Moore was given the No. 91 spot on Kennedy's list for The Hockey News, and it is understandable when noting that the 20-year-old forward has good upside.

Moore has shown promise this season with the Blackhawks, as he has recorded two goals and five points in 10 games. This is after he recorded four assists in his first nine NHL career games for the Blackhawks this past season.

Moore also put together strong numbers in the AHL this season with the Rockford IceHogs before being called up to Chicago's roster, as he recorded six goals and nine points in nine games. He also had a good 2024-25 season with the University of Minnesota, posting 12 goals and 33 points in 38 games.

With all of this, it is hard not to feel excited about Moore's future with the Blackhawks. The 2023 first-round pick as the potential to become a very impactful player, and it is why he has made The Hockey News' list.