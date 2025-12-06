Blackhawks Prospect Making Huge Case For Call-Up

There is a lot of hype surrounding Chicago Blackhawks prospect Nick Lardis and for good reason. The 20-year-old forward just had a fantastic 2024-25 season with the Brantford Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), posting 71 goals, 46 assists, and 117 points in 65 games.

Now, in his first full season with the Rockford IceHogs, Lardis is only continuing to impress.

In 21 games so far for the IceHogs, Lardis has recorded 11 goals, 12 assists, 23 points, and a plus-6 rating. With numbers like these, there is no question that the 2023 third-round pick is showing off his high potential.

Yet, what's more exciting is that Lardis is only getting better as the season rolls on. In his last seven games with the AHL squad, Lardis has posted six goals and 10 points. With this, the young forward is continuing to make a big case to get his first call-up to the Blackhawks' roster.

If Lardis keeps producing so well offensively, it would not be surprising in the slightest if he gets a chance on Chicago's roster in the near future. No matter what happens on that front, it is hard not to feel excited about the youngster's future in Chicago.