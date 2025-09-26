Blackhawks Prospect Needs To Be Watched

Ryan Greene is one of the many Chicago Blackhawks prospects who have the potential to blossom into impactful NHL players in the near future. Because of this, there is no question that the 21-year-old forward is a Blackhawks prospect to watch with the 2025-26 season almost here.

Greene got his first taste of NHL action this past season after signing his entry-level contract with the Blackhawks in April. In two games with the Blackhawks following this, he recorded one shot and three blocks. Overall, while the 2022 second-round pick did not get on the board offensively, he showed promise with his two-way play.

When looking at Greene's play at Boston University, there is no question that he has good potential. In 118 games over three seasons with the school, he recorded 34 goals, 71 assists, and 105 points. He also ended his collegiate career by having his best season, setting career highs with 13 goals, 25 assists, and 38 points in 40 games. With this, he has certainly been trending in the right direction with his development.

Now, Greene is gearing up for his first full professional season in 2025-26. Whether he starts the year with the Blackhawks or in the AHL with the Rockford IceHogs, he is undoubtedly a player to keep a very close eye on this campaign.