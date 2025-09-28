Blackhawks Prospect Shining At Perfect Time

The Chicago Blackhawks have many young players looking to make the NHL roster out of training camp. Oliver Moore is undoubtedly one of them, and the 20-year-old forward certainly has the potential to.

After signing his entry-level contract with the Blackhawks back in March, Moore played in his first nine NHL games and showed promise. During them, he recorded four assists and six hits. Overall, the 2023 first-round pick did not look out of place and produced decent offense. Now, he will be looking to earn a full-time role with the Blackhawks from here.

Moore certainly made a real case for himself for a spot on Chicago's roster with his preseason performance agianst the St. Louis Blues on Sep. 27. The young forward stepped up in a huge way for the Blackhawks, as he scored the club's game-winner at the 16:57 mark of the third period.

Moore showed off his excellent skill with this goal, too. After getting control of the puck in the neutral zone, Moore used his speed before beating Blues goaltender Will Cranley top shelf with a nice wrister.

While it was a nice goal, Moore's teammates on the ice did not notice at first, as they were in a scrum with the Blues players.

With Moore looking to make the NHL roster, scoring a goal like this certainly came at a good time for him. He will now look to build off it from here.