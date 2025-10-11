Blackhawks Provide Injury Update On Forward

During the Chicago Blackhawks' Oct. 9 matchup against the Boston Bruins, forward Jason Dickinson left after suffering an injury. Now, Blackhawks head coach Jeff Blashill has provided an injury update on the veteran forward.

While speaking to reporters, including WGN Radio's Charlie Roumeliotis, Blashill announced that Dickinson is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury and could miss a week of action. With this, Dickinson will not be in the lineup for the Blackhawks' Oct. 11 contest against the Montreal Canadiens.

Dickinson is a solid veteran forward for the Blackhawks, so they will miss him while he is sidelined. Thankfully, his injury is not expected to keep him out long-term, which is good news.

Dickinson has played in two games so far this season with the Blackhawks, where he has recorded zero points, one hit, and two penalty minutes. He also has had early success at the dot this season, winning 57.7% of his faceoffs so far.

In 221 games over four seasons with the Blackhawks, Dickinson has posted 38 goals, 43 assists, 81 points, and 358 hits.