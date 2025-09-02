Blackhawks Rookie Named Under-The-Radar Calder Candidate

With the Chicago Blackhawks now being a few years into their rebuild, they have a very strong prospect pool. They have plenty of exciting youngsters in their system, and a good chunk of them have the potential to be regulars in their lineup in 2025-26.

Among the Blackhawks' most exciting prospects heading into the new season is defenseman Sam Rinzel. The youngster left a solid first impression with the Blackhawks this past season after signing his entry-level deal in March, as he recorded five assists and a plus-1 rating in nine games.

Now, Rinzel's strong start has garnered him some praise, as The Hockey News' Eric Cruikshank listed the Blackhawks prospect among the NHL's top under-the-radar Calder Trophy candidates for this upcoming season.

Given how well Rinzel played immediately after joining the Blackhawks' roster, it is understandable that Cruikshank sees him as a Calder Trophy candidate to watch. The potential for the 2022 first-round pick to become a very good NHL defenseman is there, and it would not be surprising if he broke out in a big way next season because of it.

Rinzel's play at the collegiate level only creates more excitement about his future. During his freshman year with the University of Minnesota, he recorded two goals and 28 points in 39 games. He then followed that up by taking a big step forward this past campaign, posting 10 goals and 332 points in 40 games.

Now, it will be interesting to see what Rinzel can do during his first full season with the Blackhawks in 2025-26 from here.

