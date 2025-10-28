Blackhawks Rumor Roundup: 2 Trade Targets To Replace Lukas Reichel

The Chicago Blackhawks made a notable move earlier this month when they traded former first-round pick Lukas Reichel to the Vancouver Canucks for a 2027 fourth-round pick. A Reichel trade was expected, as the young forward had been the subject of trade rumors for a while.

The move to Vancouver will now give Reichel a fresh start, which is something he needed.

Now, after trading Reichel, it is fair to wonder if the Blackhawks could consider bringing in another young NHL-caliber forward. If they are interested in this, they have two clear options to consider from the trade market. Let's discuss each of them now.

Nick Robertson, LW/RW, Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson is continuing to create chatter in the rumor mill, much like he has for multiple seasons now. The 24-year-old forward could use a change of scenery and could perform well on a rebuilding club like the Blackhawks. His ability to play multiple positions could also make him a nice player for Chicago to have around.

Robertson appeared in 69 games this past season with Toronto, where he scored a career-high 15 goals and recorded 22 points. This was after he posted 14 goals and a career-high 27 points in 56 games with Toronto in 2023-24. With this, the young forward has shown some offensive upside and could be worth taking a chance on if the price is low.

Yegor Chinakhov, RW, Columbus Blue Jackets

After requesting a trade from the Columbus Blue Jackets during the off-season, Yegor Chinakhov remains with the Metropoltian Division club. While this is the case, this certainly could change before the 2026 NHL trade deadline gets here. The 2020 first-round pick has already been scratched this season and could benefit from a fresh start.

In 30 games last season with Columbus, Chinakhov recorded seven goals and 15 points. This was after he posted career highs with 16 goals, 13 assists, and 29 points in 53 games. Perhaps joining a team that would allow him to receive more consistent playing time could help the former top prospect hit a new level. There is no question that the Blue Jackets forward has skill.