Blackhawks Send Defenseman Down To AHL

The Chicago Blackhawks have announced that they have assigned defenseman Ethan Del Mastro to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs.

Del Mastro played in the Blackhawks' 2025-26 season opener against the Florida Panthers, where he recorded two blocks, six hits, and a minus-1 rating.

During this past season with the Blackhawks, Del Mastro posted two goals, four assists, six points, 21 blocks, 40 hits, and a minus-3 rating. He also played in 47 games down in the AHL with the IceHogs last season, where he recorded nine assists, 39 penalty minutes, and a plus-8 rating.

Del Mastro was selected by the Blackhawks with the 105th overall pick of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. In 27 career NHL games over three seasons with the Blackhawks, Del Mastro has recorded two, six points, and a minus-4 rating.

In 116 career AHL games with Rockford, Del Mastro has posted seven goals, 39 assists, 46 points, 93 penalty minutes, and a plus-22 rating.