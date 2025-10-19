Blackhawks Surging Prospect Is Dominating Right Now

It is not a secret that Nick Lardis is one of the Chicago Blackhawks' most exciting prospects. It is understandable, as the 2023 third-round pick had a ridiculous 2024-25 season with the Brantford Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). In 65 games with the OHL this past season, he scored an incredible 71 goals and recorded 117 points.

Now, Lardis is playing in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Rockford IceHogs, and there is no question that the youngster is off to a fantastic start.

In five games so far with the IceHogs, Lardis has posted two goals, six assists, eight points, and a plus-7 rating. With this, Lardis currently leads the entire AHL in points and is tied for first in assists with Danton Heinen.

Lardis is also showing no signs of slowing down, as he just put together a monster performance against the Chicago Wolves on Oct. 19. During it, the young forward scored one goal and recorded three assists. With this, he now has six points over his last two games alone.

Seeing an exciting prospect like Lardis put up numbers like these early on in the AHL season is certainly encouraging. It will be fascinating to see how he builds on his hot stretch of play from here.