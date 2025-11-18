Blackhawks Top Prospect Having Big Breakout Year

With the second-overall pick of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, the Chicago Blackhawks selected defenseman Artyom Levshunov. The 6-foot-2 blueliner is viewed as a massive part of the Blackhawks' future, as he has very high upside.

Levshunov appeared in his first 18 career NHL games this past season with the Blackhawks, where he posted six assists and a minus-13 rating. Overall, the young blueliner naturally had some growing pains during his first NHL action. However, he is now already showing clear signs of breaking out for the Blackhawks early on this season.

In 17 games so far this season with the Blackhawks, Levshunov has already recorded 10 assists, with five of them coming on the power play. He has also posted 15 blocks, 20 hits, and a plus-2 rating so far this season for the Central Division club.

Yet, what's more encouraging about Levshunov's play is that he is only heating up as the campaign rolls on. Over his last five games, he has recorded five assists. He has also posted eight assists in his last nine games, so there is no question that he is feeling it right now.

If Levshunov can continue to set up his teammates offensively and improve his all-around game, he could be in for a very big year with the Blackhawks. It will be interesting to see how he builds on his hot streak, but there is no question that he is impressing.