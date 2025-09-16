Blackhawks Veteran Goalie Still Injured

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Laurent Brossoit missed the entirety of the 2024-25 season due to a knee injury. Now, based on a new update, the 6-foot-3 goaltender is set to miss more time.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times' Ben Pope, Brossoit remains injured and will likely be out "a lot longer" than the start of training camp.

The Blackhawks signed Brossoit to a two-year, $6.6 million contract during the 2024 NHL off-season, which comes with a $3.3 million average annual value (AAV). However, due to his injury trouble, Brossoit still has not made his debut for the Blackhawks.

Brossoit last played during the 2023-24 season with the Winnipeg Jets, where he had a strong year. In 23 appearances with the Jets that campaign, he posted a 15-5-2 record, a 2.00 goals-against average, and a .927 save percentage. This was after he recorded a 7-0-3 record, a .927 save percentage, and a 2.17 goals-against average in 11 appearances for the Vegas Golden Knights in 2022-23.

With Brossoit still not being good to go, the Blackhawks will likely continue to roll with Spencer Knight and Arvid Soderblom as their goalie tandem. Here's to hoping that Brossoit can return early on during the season, as he would be a good veteran mentor for the Blackhawks' two young goalies to have around.