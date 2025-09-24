Blackhawks Young Defender Scores Nice Goal

After a long summer of contract negotiations, the Chicago Blackhawks re-signed defenseman Wyatt Kaiser to a two-year, $3.4 million contract last week. This was a very important move for the Blackhawks to make, as Kaiser is one of the team's brightest young defensemen.

Kaiser took a nice step in the right direction this past season with the Blackhawks, recording four goals, eight points, 54 hits, 93 blocks, and an even plus/minus rating in 57 games. Now, he will be looking to hit another new level for the Blackhawks this upcoming season.

Kaiser certainly started off his preseason on the right foot, as the 23-year-old defenseman scored a nice goal in the Blackhawks' preseason contest against the Detroit Red Wings on Sep. 23.

After receiving a perfect feed in the offensive zone from Aidan Thompson, Kaiser showed patience with the puck before firing a fantastic wrist shot past Red Wings goalie Sebastian Cossa in the third period.

This is exactly the kind of stuff that the Blackhawks will be hoping to see from Kaiser this campaign. If he takes a step forward with his offense this season and continues to improve defensively, he could become a big part of Chicago's blueline moving forward.