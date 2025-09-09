Blackhawks Young Forward Could Be Nice Surprise

The Chicago Blackhawks are entering the 2025-26 season with several young players to watch. One interesting Blackhawks player who fans should keep an eye on this season is forward Landon Slaggert.

Slaggert appeared in 33 NHL games this past season with the Blackhawks, where he posted two goals, six points, and 25 hits. He also recorded 10 goals and 25 points in 39 games down in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Rockford IceHogs.

Overall, Slaggert has shown signs of promise early on in his career, even if he has had some growing pains like all young players do. The potential for him to become a solid bottom-six forward, at a minimum, is certainly there.

Slaggert also demonstrated at the collegiate level that he has some offensive potential. This was especially the case during his senior season with Notre Dame during the 2023-24 campaign, as he set career his collegiate career highs with 20 goals and 31 points in 36 games.

Overall, now that Slaggert has completed his first full professional season split between the NHL and AHL, it will be fascinating to see if he can hit a new level with Chicago in 2025-26. If Slaggert takes that next step in his development, it would be great news for a Blackhawks club looking to become more competitive.

