Blackhawks Young Forward Facing Big Season

The Chicago Blackhawks have plenty of promising young forwards on their roster heading into this upcoming season. Lukas Reichel is among them, as he is viewed as possessing good upside.

Yet, at this point in his career, Reichel is still aiming to have that much-needed breakout season for the Blackhawks. During this past campaign with the Blackhawks, he recorded eight goals, 14 assists, and 22 points in 70 games. This was after he had five goals and 16 points in 65 games with the Blackhawks during the 2023-24 campaign. Overall, he has yet to blossom into the top-six forward that the Blackhawks hoped he would be when they drafted him.

Yet, the new season now offers him the opportunity to try to prove to the Blackhawks that he can become an important part of their roster. When noting that Reichel is still only 23 years old, the possibility of him hitting a new level for the Blackhawks is still there, and he will be aiming to do just that in 2025-26. However, if he struggles to take that next step again, more questions about his future in Chicago will only come up

Reichel has shown in the past that he has the potential to contribute more offensively. During the 2022-23 season with the Blackhawks, he had seven goals and 15 points but in just 23 games. If he can produce at that pace of production but over a full 82-game schedule, he would give the Blackhawks' group a boost next season. It will be fascinating to see if he can break out for Chicago in what will be a crucial season for him.

Blackhawks' Goalie Tandem Gets Tough Ranking