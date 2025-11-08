Blackhawks Young Star Exits Flames Matchup With Injury

Chicago Blackhawks forward Frank Nazar exited the club's Nov. 7 matchup against the Calgary Flames early.

Nazar was noticeably shaken up after receiving a cross-check from Flames forward Joel Farabee. Blackhawks teammate Colton Dach later delivered some justice for Nazar by dropping the gloves with Farabee.

Nazar leaving this matchup against the Flames is undoubtedly concerning. The 21-year-old center has had a fantastic start to the 2025-26 season and is a huge part of the Blackhawks' forward group. In 15 games so far this season with the Blackhawks, the 2022 first-round pick has recorded five goals, six assists, 11 points, and a plus-3 rating.

The Blackhawks have not specified what Nazar's injury is yet, but an update on that should be on the way soon.

Given how big a player Nazar is for the Blackhawks, they will undoubtedly be hoping that he does not need to miss too much time. He has been showing clear signs of breaking out for the Blackhawks this season.