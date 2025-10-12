Blackhawks Young Star Is Shining Early On

The Chicago Blackhawks have several young players who they will be hoping hit new levels during the 2025-26 season. Among the most notable is young center Frank Nazar.

Nazar just had a solid rookie season with the Blackhawks during the 2024-25 campaign, as he recorded 12 goals, 14 assists, and 26 points in 53 games. The 2022 first-round pick demonstrated plenty of promise during his rookie season with numbers like these, and it is exactly why the Blackhawks signed him to a big seven-year, $46.13 million contract extension this off-season, which kicks in during the 2026-27 season.

Now, after signing his big contract extension this summer, Nazar is having a great start with the Blackhawks in 2025-26. In three games so far, the 5-foot-10 forward has recorded one goal, four assists, five points, and a plus-2 rating. This includes him recording two assists and a plus-1 rating in the Blackhawks' most recent contest against the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 11.

Nazar is showing clear signs that he is ready to have a big breakout season offensively for the Blackhawks, and it is hard not to feel excited about his future with the Central Division club. It will be very interesting to see how he builds on his hot start to the year from here.