Chicago Blackhawks Goalie Has Monster Performance

The Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Detroit Red Wings by a 5-1 final score on Nov. 9. With this, the Blackhawks have won their third straight game and have improved to an 8-5-3 record.

Blackhawks goaltender Arvid Soderblom undoubtedly played a big role in the club's win, as he put together a fantastic start for the Central Division.

Soderblom stood on his head against the Red Wings, as he stopped 45 out of 46 shots he faced in the matchup. With this, the Blackhawks goaltender had a .978 save percentage in Chicago's win, which is simply excellent.

Soderblom outstanding performance also featured him robbing his brother, Red Wings forward Elmer Soderblom, with a nice pad save.

With this excellent start against the Red Wing, Soderblom now has a 2-2-1 record, a .913 save percentage, and a 2.63 goals-against average. The 26-year-old goaltender will now be looking to build off his great start against the Red Wings as the season carries on. If he does, he could put together a very good season for the Blackhawks in 2025-26.