Chicago Blackhawks Place Forward On Waivers

The Chicago Blackhawks have placed forward Joey Anderson on waivers, as reported by Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

Anderson appeared in 18 games this past season with the Blackhawks, where he recorded one assist, 12 hits, 13 blocks, and a minus-2 rating. This was after he posted five goals, 12 assists, 17 points, 18 blocks, 48 hits, and a plus-5 rating in 55 games during the 2023-24 season with the Blackhawks.

Anderson spent the majority of this past season down in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Rockford IceHogs, however. In 33 games with the AHL club on the year, he posted 17 goals and 27 points. He also had five goals and eight points in seven playoff games with Rockford this spring.

If Anderson clears waivers, the Blackhawks will be able to assign him to Rockford.

In 97 games over three seasons with the Blackhawks, Anderson has posted nine goals, 15 assists, 24 points, 79 hits, and a minus-6 rating.