Ex-Blackhawks Defender Among Latest Players On Waivers

Several players hit waivers on Oct. 4 around the NHL. No current Chicago Blackhawks players have been placed on waivers, but a former one has been.

This is because former Blackhawks defenseman Dennis Gilbert has been placed on waivers by the Philadelphia Flyers.

Gilbert signed a one-year, $875,000 contract with the Philadelphia Flyers this off-season. This was after the 28-year-old defenseman posted six assists, 36 blocks, 50 penalty minutes, 63 hits, and a minus-3 rating in 29 games split between the Buffalo Sabres and Ottawa Senators this past season.

Gilbert started his professional career with the Blackhawks organization, as he was selected by the Original Six club with the 91st overall pick of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. From there, he played his first two NHL seasons with the Blackhawks during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 campaigns, where he recorded one goal, two assists, three points, 40 penalty minutes, 80 hits, and minus-8 rating.

Gilbert's time with the Blackhawks ended when he was traded with forward Brandon Saad to the Colorado Avalanche in October of 2020. Since then, he has had stops with the Avalanche, Calgary Flames, Sabres, and Senators.