Ex-Blackhawks Defender Out Several Weeks With Injury

A former Chicago Blackhawks defenseman got some tough injury news.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced that former Blackhawks blueliner Caleb Jones will be out for the next eight weeks due to a lower-body injury.

Jones signed a two-year, $1.8 million contract with the Penguins during this off-season in free agency. This was after he played in six games this past season with the Los Angeles Kings, where he recorded zero points and a minus-1 rating. He also posted two goals, 19 assists, 21 points, and a plus-6 rating in 44 AHL games with the Ontario Reign in 2024-25.

While Jones did not play in many NHL games this past season, he has been in the lineup often for Pittsburgh early on this campaign, playing in seven out of the Penguins' eight games thus far. However, his season will now need to be put on pause due to his injury.

In seven games so far this season with the Penguins, Jones has recorded one assist, 10 hits, 15 blocks, and a plus-1 rating.

In 124 games over two seasons with the Blackhawks from 2021-22 to 2022-23, Jones posted nine goals, 22 assists, 31 points, 176 blocks, and 193 hits.