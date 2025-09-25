Ex-Blackhawks Defenseman Still A Free Agent

Now that we are in late September, the 2025-26 NHL regular season is almost here. While this is the case, there are still some players who hit the free-agent market this summer who have yet to be signed. One of them is former Chicago Blackhawks defenseman T.J. Brodie.

Brodie became an unrestricted free agent (UFA) this off-season after the Blackhawks decided to buy him out of the final year of his two-year, $7.5 million contract. Now, nearly four months after officially becoming a UFA, Brodie has yet to find a home for the season. He also has not signed a professional tryout (PTO) with the preseason going on.

Brodie appeared in 54 games this past season with the Blackhawks, where he recorded two goals, eight assists, 10 points, 58 blocks, and a minus-18 rating. This was after he posted one goal, 26 points, 159 blocks, and a plus-17 rating in 78 games duirng the 2023-24 season with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Teams looking for more experience on their blueline could consider taking a chance on Brodie as a depth defenseman, but time will tell what happens on that front. In 962 career NHL games over 15 seasons split between the Calgary Flames, Maple Leafs, and Blackhawks, Brodie has recorded 58 goals, 300 assists, 358 points, and a plus-66 rating.