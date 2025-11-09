Ex-Blackhawks First-Rounder On Fire With Canadiens

Former Chicago Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach had a rough start to the 2025-26 season with the Montreal Canadiens. The 6-foot-4 forward posted just one goal and one assist in his first seven games of the campaign with the Canadiens.

However, Dach has not only broken his cold streak with the Canadiens but is also playing some excellent hockey right now.

Dach is heating up in a big way offensively for the Canadiens, as he is on a three-game goal streak. Over that span, the former Blackhawk has scored four goals, so there is no question that he is finding his scoring touch again.

Now, with his hot streak, Dach has five goals, seven points, and a plus-2 rating in 12 games. With this, the 24-year-old is starting to show signs of having a bounce-back season, which is good news for the Canadiens.

Dach was selected by the Blackhawks with the third-overall pick of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. In 152 games over three seasons with the Blackhawks from 2019-20 to 2021-22, he posted 19 goals, 40 assists, 59 points, 89 hits, and a minus-22 rating.