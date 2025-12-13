Ex-Blackhawks First-Rounder Placed On Waivers By Canucks

A former Chicago Blackhawks forward has hit the waiver wire.

The Vancouver Canucks have announced that they have placed former Blackhawks first-round pick Lukas Reichel on waivers.

The Blackhawks traded Reichel earlier this season to the Canucks in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick. This was after Reichel was the subject of several trade rumors, as he struggled to find his fit with the Blackhawks.

The Canucks hoped that Reichel would thrive with a change of scenery, but the young forward has only struggled more. In 14 games with the Canucks since the trade, he has recorded zero goals, one assist, and a minus-5 rating. He also became the odd man out in Vancouver's lineup, as he has not played since their Nov. 28 contest against the San Jose Sharks.

Reichel was selected by the Blackhawks with the 17th overall pick of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. In 174 games over five seasons with the Blackhawks, he recorded 22 goals, 36 assists, 58 points, and a minus-60 rating.