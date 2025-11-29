Ex-Blackhawks Forward Enjoying Monster Hot Streak

The Tampa Bay Lightning extended their winning streak to six games with their 6-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 28. Former Chicago Blackhawks forward Brandon Hagel chipped in during Tampa Bay's win, as he scored a goal.

With his goal against the Red Wings, Hagel extended his ongoing goal and point streaks to four games. Over that span, he has recorded six goals, 10 points, and a plus-9 rating. With this, there is no question that the former Blackhawks forward is feeling it right now in a big way.

With his ongoing hot streak, Hagel has now recorded 13 goals, 12 assists, 25 points, and a plus-13 rating in 23 games so far this season with the Lightning. When noting that the former Blackhawk started the year with only one assist in seven games, it is clear that the former Blackhawk has bounced back from his ice-cold start.

Hagel spent three seasons with the Blackhawks from 2019-20 to 2021-22. In 108 games with the Blackhawks over that span, he recorded 30 goals, 31 assists, and 61 points. His time with the Blackhawks ended during the 2021-22 campaign when he was traded to the Bolts.