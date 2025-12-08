Ex-Blackhawks Forward Hangs Up The Skates

Former Chicago Blackhawks forward Craig Smith is moving on, as he has announced his retirement from professional hockey.

Smith spent part of his final season in the NHL with the Blackhawks in 2024-25. In 40 games with the Blackhawks during this past season, he recorded nine goals, seven assists, 16 points, 20 blocks, and 30 hits.

However, Smith did not finish the season as a member of the Blackhawks, as the Central Division club traded him and goaltender Petr Mrazek to the Detroit Red Wings at the 2025 NHL trade deadline in exchange for forward Joe Veleno.

Smith was selected by the Nashville Predators with the 98th overall pick of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft. In 987 career NHL games split between the Nashville Predators, Boston Bruins, Washington Capitals, Dallas Stars, Blackhawks, and Red Wings, he recorded 220 goals, 232 assists, 452 points, 395 penalty minutes, and a plus-88 rating.

Overall, Smith had himself a nice 14-year NHL career.